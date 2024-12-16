Clyde Edwards-Helaire Drops Classy Statement for Chiefs Fans After Being Waived
The Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to release Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, putting an end to the veteran running back's tenure with the franchise after five seasons.
Edwards-Helaire broke the news of his release himself by posting a brief statement on social media in order to express his gratitude for the organization.
"Love ya KC! A family I didn't know I needed, y'all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true!
To Chiefs Kingdom, its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!," wrote Edwards-Helaire on X, formerly Twitter.
Edwards-Helaire, 25, hasn't played in 2024. He started the season on the league's NFI/Reserve list while battling post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclical vomiting syndrome. He was activated in October but didn't see any game action in his return.
The Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former LSU star started 23 games across his first two seasons before vacating the starting running back role in 2022 amid the emergence of Isiah Pacheco. Edwards-Helaire featured in 25 games but made just nine starts in '22 and '23. Throughout his time in Kansas City, he scored 19 total touchdowns and won two Super Bowls with the franchise.