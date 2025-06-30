Colin Cowherd Compares Dallas Cowboys to Sports Car That's Always in the Shop
On the heels of putting together a monster year that culminated with a Super Bowl triumph, Saquon Barkley revisited his free agency sweepstakes before the 2024 when the New York Giants allowed him to jump to the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley revealed that neither the Washington Commanders or Dallas Cowboys reached out to gauge his interest on staying within the NFC East.
Colin Cowherd used the Cowboys' reported lack of action and urgency to once again point out that the franchise could be run better during his Monday show.
"The Cowboys had the worst running back room in the league and they didn't make a phone call on Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley," the Fox Sports host asked. "I've never owned a Maserati but the Cowboys and Maseratis are that luxury brand that feel like they spend way too much in the shop."
"I think Dallas is a bottom quarter, bottom fifth NFL franchise but because they've been such a luxury brand it's hard to wrap your brain around that," he continued. "Like, you think about the Cowboys and you think winning."
While this may be true, the star has not been synonymous with winning at any high level for 30 years. Yet there is absolutely nothing that can be done that would get daily sports shows to move them out of the center of the frame. That might be where the real confusion exists.