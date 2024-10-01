Colin Cowherd Does Not Trust Lions Enough to Let Them Take Kids to Disneyland
Colin Cowherd gave a somewhat confusing take about the Detroit Lions in the wake of their 42-29 victory over the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The two-touchdown win apparently did little to eliminate "red flags" everywhere for a team that is 3-1 with the lone blemish coming in a very weird loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who seem to be in the class of the NFC at this point.
Cowherd was concerned with the NFL-record 38 first downs the Seahawks generated. He looks around at all the good teams in the league and sees that they are playing defense while Monday night's effort dropped Detroit all the way to 10th out of 32 teams in terms of scoring defense.
Cowherd then praised Dan Campbell for creating a tough culture but advised that the Lions head coach needs to transition from that to "Situationally Elite Guy" like an Andy Reid. He also wondered why the game got super close at the end with the Lions allowing the Seahawks to cut a 15-point lead all the way down to 13 points thanks to a safety when Detroit should have been running the football.
Then came the metaphor.
"You're like the family member that finally got their act together," Cowherd said of Detroit. "Everybody is happy for them, but you still wouldn't trust them taking your kids to Disneyland. That's what the Lions have become."
It's a fair take because who a person wants taking their kids to Disneyland is an intensely personal issue. Anyone who has ever been in the position of having someone you don't really like or trust offer to take your kids to Disneyland understands the tough conversations that can be sparked. But here's the thing, and I only speak for myself.
I think, of all the NFL head coaches, Dan Campbell is near the top of those who I would trust to take my kids to Disneyland. It seems like they'd have a heck of a time and he would be very serious about not just making sure they were safe, but that they behaved themselves. Maybe that's not the point and the entire team would have to shepherd the children at Disneyland, but again, it feels like between 53 active players, every franchise could handle such an excursion.
Cowherd really is the best at stuff like this and the creativity is always appreciated. His point about the Lions' schedule getting more difficult is fair. It hasn't been the easiest road to 3-1 and the biggest potholes lay ahead. Still when one surveys the NFC, it's tough to find many other teams that have their acts together enough to load a bunch of unrelated children into passenger vans and hit an amusement park. Detroit seems like one of them.