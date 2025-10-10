Colin Cowherd Explains Mess the Eagles Currently Have on Their Hands
A 4-0 start helped ease a lot concern surrounding the Eagles even as there were a few red flags to consider. Two consecutive losses, including a standalone stumble on Thursday at the hands of the Giants, has changed the conversation. Nick Sirianni is now tasked with identifying his team's offensive identity and, more importantly, maximizing it while collecting victories.
"Five days ago the Philadelphia Eagles were undefeated and on top of the world," Cowherd said. "As of last night, A.J. Brown can't remember if they just had a players-only meeting."
"Drip, drip, drip, the Philly faucet has officially burst. The Eagles' offense in the second half this season ... it's like last or 30th in everything. Yards. Yards a play. Three-and-out. They lead the NFL in three-and-outs. How? This is a coaching crisis. It's not a player crisis."
Cowherd went on to point out that the Eagles' defense, which was first in the league last year, is currently 20th through six games this season.
"When the Chiefs in in crisis, what do they do? They turn to Andy Reid. When the Eagles are in crisis ... uhh ... ring, ring. Howie Roseman, can you help us? He can't. The roster's stacked."
It's clear that Philadelphia has the talent to win it all. Look no further back than last year. So it's even more perplexing that they are mired in what is not a small-sample-size funk. Unless you point to the coaching.
Cowherd's faucet analogy is apt because when a small leak can become a major problem at any time. Sirianni is now in the position to get his toolbox and see if some things can't be tightened up a bit.
Again, there are 11 regular-season games remaining. And there was a time in 2024 when a lot of people abandoned their Eagles hope only to see them dominate en route to a Super Bowl. But for right now, the mess is seems to be growing.