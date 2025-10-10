Saquon Barkley Reveals Attitude Adjustment Needs for Eagles to Get Back on Track
The Eagles were outclassed and doubled up by the Giants on Thursday Night Football, sparking a healthy celebration from the dynamic duo of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo while giving Philadelphia plenty of questions to answer.
Through six games this season, the once-mighty Eagles offense has been quite pedestrian and not always familiar with its identity. A.J. Brown has been doing things wide receivers do and creating some cryptic drama. Nick Sirianni is sitting down with the box score after a game and discovering Saquon Barkley only got six carries. And local radio hosts have been having a field day with no shortage of fans calling in wanting answers.
While it's not great to lose two straight and allow the Giants a new lease on life, it's worth pointing out that the Eagles not long ago were winning the Super Bowl. They sit at 4-2 with 11 regular season games to figure it out. Plus, they've looked sort of shaky with this group before just before going on an unbeatable run to the sport's biggest prize.
Barkley had some thoughts about the way to do this again when asked about the slide—and idea that the offense has grown quite predictable.
“Last year, do you think we were predictable?” Barkley said. “Everybody knew we were going to run the ball. We still got it off. I think we also have got to get back to the attitude, the mindset of not really giving a (expletive) what people are trying to do.”
“It’s all about executing the plays,” Barkley added. “I don’t get into ‘it’s predictable’ or pointing fingers. I think [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo]'s doing a hell of a job. But we all gotta be better. That’s just the truth. And if anyone thinks anything different, they’ve got to wake up.”
Barkley had 12 carries for 58 yards in the loss. The Eagles ran their patented Tush Push four plays in a row at one point. Their next chance to showcase an attitude of not giving an (expletive) will come in Week 7 against the Vikings. Then they get a home date against these same Giants.