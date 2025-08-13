Colin Cowherd Gets Honest About Chiefs' Dynasty, Patrick Mahomes's Super Bowl Failures
Dynasty is a term of art more than it is science and therefore sports fans have wildly different metrics for what does and does not qualify. Every once in a while, though, a team breaks through with a run of success that allows everyone to be on the same page and agree that they are dynastic in their current nature. The Kansas City Chiefs are one such example.
Since 2018, Andy Reid's team has made the AFC championship game every year, played in five Super Bowls and lifted the Lombardi Trophy three times. Playing in the league with the most parity in the era with the most parity, it's truly an amazing accomplishment, and perhaps underappreciated because it's all come hot on the heels of Tom Brady's even more impressive and lengthier run with the New England Patriots.
But like they say, all good things have to come to an end and people have had their fingers on the trigger ready to pronounced the Chiefs' dynasty done and dusted for the past few years. Patrick Mahomes has at at times looked very mortal and the team has sleptwalked through the regular season in back-to-back seasons and everyone wants to be first to call it when it flatlines.
Despite this, Kansas City has played in the past two Super Bowls and is .500 in those contests, so the pundits have been left to harbor hope for better luck next year.
Eventually, though, the naysayers will be correct and Colin Cowherd was out mining that familiar take on his program Wednesday.
"They only hoist one," Cowherd said. "And Mahomes is older and more expensive. There is one Travis Kelce and he's probably in his last year. Chris Jones isn't getting any younger. And the truth is, Mahomes's coach is 67—and I love Andy but the chance of him lasting six-to-seven more years physically is probably very small."
Most of this is true. People get older, they don't get younger. As for Reid being physically able to coach for the next several years, well, it's unclear what that is based on.
Cowherd went on to throw some more data points into the stew, like the AFC West getting better and the Chiefs being 11th in point differential last year. Then he dropped the hammer.
"Let's be honest about Mahomes. He's been already got blown out in two Super Bowls. He's been blown out in two Super Bowls."
Again, that's true. But when you make as many big games as Mahomes does, odds are you'll lose some of them. There is absolutely no difference in getting routed or losing by one point. And after getting blown out in the first one, all he's done is make three more, winning two. So if anything, that could be a good sign.
It'll be very interesting to see what happens this year. Because at the very first sign of concern, the media is going to have a field day, forgetting that they just did this dance the two years prior. If the Chiefs are once again awesome and win another ring, you can bet that the goalposts get moved and the can gets kicked down the road for another 12 months where the dynasty is once again deemed to be on its last legs.