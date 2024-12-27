Colin Cowherd Hopes It's Not 'Too Late' for Caleb Williams
Caleb Wiliams has one game remaining in what has been a disappointing season, and if he can't lead the Chicago Bears on the road to knock off the Green Bay Packers, they will end the year on an 11-game losing streak.
Anyone with eyes can appreciate that the woeful fall from a 4-2 record does not fall squarely on the No. 1 pick's shoulders. Chicago has worked really hard at creating a less than ideal situation for the USC product, replete with tons of coaching and front-office drama, plus an offensive line that is not capable of protecting anyone who lines up under center.
Colin Cowherd watched the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football and felt sad, though not for himself for having to endure 60 minutes of such spooky football. The FS1 host was made bummed out watching a player of Williams's caliber being set up to fail.
Cowherd mentioned that the last rookie signal-caller to be sacked at such a frequency was David Carr—a rough learning curve that some believe derailed Carr's career.
"I feel bad for Caleb Williams," Cowherd said. "I hope it's not too late for this kid."
Look, it's been a brutal year for Chicago. And it’s particularly difficult watching the Bears fail miserably at their one job for 2024, which was to help Williams become the player he can be. 10-game losing streaks don't have many silver linings. So yeah, it's bad.
But at the same time, it bears repeating that this is still Williams's rookie year. He just turned 23. Clearly there is a deep reservoir of talent in that No. 18 jersey.
It might be a bit early to think it's too late. Though if Cowherd finds himself with the same concerns next holiday season, then it's probably worth worrying.