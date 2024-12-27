Chicago Radio Hosts Agree Bears are a Disgrace, National Punchline
The Chicago Bears simply had to stop a Hail Mary attempt from the Washington Commanders to breeze into Halloween with a 5–2 record and optimism that the Caleb Williams era would start with a bang and legitimate playoff contention. But they could not complete that mission. The worst loss of the NFL regular season turned out to be accelerant on a dumpster fire as the Bears have dropped 10 straight to fall to 4-12 amid a soap opera that's included the dismissal of an offensive coordinator, head coach and precious few answers.
Thursday night brought another ghastly performance in front of a national audience on Prime Video as Williams and the offense failed to sniff the end zone and lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 6–3. The holiday season is no time to be mean but it wouldn't be honest to suggest the sky hasn't completely fallen on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Fans have nothing to do but to be upset and angry and, yes, embarrassed by a team that's gone from competing in the NFC North to competing to secure the best draft pick available.
Mike Mulligan and David Haugh captured the general vibe on their Mully & Haugh Show Friday morning, putting some sad stuff onto 670 The Score's airwaves.
"They're a local disgrace and a national punchline," Haugh said.
Mulligan agreed, saying that the Bears are a national embarrassment.
Considering the putrid offensive displays, sloppy palace intrigue, what seems to be an active quest to make Williams' development stagnate, fans wearing paper bags on their heads and, well, the 60 minutes of football that streamed on Amazon, it's very hard to disagree.
If there's any bright spot, it's that the season is almost over and next year cannot possibly go worse.
Can it?