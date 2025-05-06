Colin Cowherd Had One Word for Abdul Carter’s Attempt to Get Lawrence Taylor's No. 56
Abdul Carter is ready to make an immediate impact on the New York Giants after the team used the No. 2 pick in this year's draft on the former Penn State linebacker.
Now he just needs a jersey number.
Carter wore No. 11 during his playing days with the Nittany Lions, but that number has been retired by the Giants for their former Super Bowl-winning QB, Phil Simms.
After the draft, Carter was clearly seeking to get the O.K. from Lawrence Taylor to wear No. 56, which is retired for LT. That will also not be happening.
Colin Cowherd laid into Carter for even asking Taylor about possibly using his retired number, calling it "ridiculous."
"He asked to wear Lawrence Taylor’s jersey number 56. That is so ridiculous," Cowherd said. "That’s like going to the Yankees and saying, 'Can I wear number 2?' That’s like going to the Lakers, 'Can I wear number 32?’ Yeah there’s this guy named Magic."
Cowherd added:
"Young people, row your own boat, create your own legacy, don't be asking for retired guys' jerseys. ... Just asking is a lack of self-awareness."
Here's his full take on the matter:
Carter had some fun with it all on Twitter:
Carter has all the makings of becoming a star in the NFL. It will be interesting to see what number he wears on his jersey while doing so.