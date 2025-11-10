Colin Cowherd Rips Giants for ‘Idiotic’ Firing of Brian Daboll
Blowing another late lead, this time against the Bears in snowy Chicago, proved to be the final act of Brian Daboll's Giants tenure. The embattled coach was relieved of his responsibilities by the organization on Monday, meaning that the four-year project will be abandoned without much meaningful success—and some other coach stands to profit from Jaxson Dart proving himself to be NFL-ready.
Daboll went 20-40-1 after announcing his arrival into New York with a big truck. That is an unispiring mark. It would be uninspiring in the least interested, smallest market. In New York, yeah, it's not going to be enough to keep a job.
While the jury is still very much out on this decision—and will continue to be in the months it takes to find Daboll's successor, Colin Cowherd knew immediately that he did not like—the timing.
"I think it's idiotic," he said on his show Monday. "The New York franchises just don't know what they're doing."
Cowherd went on to say that the Jets did the same thing as the Giants last year when they cut Robert Saleh loose. That didn't work and Cowherd pointed to Saleh being the best coach on that Jets staff. He sees Daboll as the best coach the Giants had on staff. Cowherd continued on to share the danger of an interim coach, which is that they can win football games and fans will want them to stick around.
"Never fire the best coach on your staff and if you have to, do it at the end of the season," Cowherd advised.
It's good advice. But if the best coach can only muster a 2-8 record and one win every three games or so—well, perhaps that says something about the rest of the coaches on that staff.