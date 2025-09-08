Colin Cowherd Makes Strong Packers Prediction After Week 1 Win
The Green Bay Packers put together a statement NFC North victory in Week 1 at Lambeau Field as they bullied the Detroit Lions in a 27-13 victory that really wasn't as competitive as the final score suggests. Micah Parsons and the defense exposed a Jared Goff-led offense trying to find its identity after the departure of Ben Johnson. It would be hard to imagine a result that would make Packers faithful more confident in their team. And it caught the attention of Colin Cowherd, who has already seen enough to make a bold claim about their prospects.
"It is official," the host said on his show Monday. "Let me overreact. Green Bay is winning that division. I don't need to watch Vikings-Bears tonight and I do not need to see the Lions again."
"This is the best looking Packers team that I have seen since Aaron Rodgers in his prime."
Again, there are 16 games left for Green Bay and Detroit. Seventeen for Minnesota and Chicago. But to Cowherd everyone else in that division is playing for a wild-card berth. Sixty minutes of football was all it took to convince him.
And it's quite possible that he ends up being correct. Green Bay now has pole position against the Lions and will walk away with a split at worse. They also looked really, really good.
More than anything these segments should make people happy. The NFL is not officially back until winners are anointed before the first weekend is even over. We all missed this annual rite of fall.