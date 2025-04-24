Colin Cowherd Explains Why Falling in the Draft Could Be Good for Shedeur Sanders
In a mere matter of hours all of the pre-NFL draft conversation will be meaningless as Roger Goodell announces picks and welcomes new players to the league with a warm embrace.
Pundits today are tasked with saying one final thing about Shedeur Sanders—unless of course he slips to the second round and then Friday will also provide that opportunity. The latest intel and whispers leave the Pittsburgh Steelers as the betting favorite to snag the quarterback prospect out of Colorado, and Colin Cowherd addressed the possibility on his show.
"I would rather go to Pittsburgh at 21 than Cleveland or the Giants with the second or third pick," Cowherd said. "Ownership stablity, roster composition and a patient franchise. The Steelers have DK Metcalf, they'll trade the other receiver. They have a very good tight end. Arthur Smith more than capable OC. A very good roster. I'd rather go there."
Cowherd brought up Dan Marino, who fell a bit to the Miami Dolphins when he was in the draft—pairing with Hall of Fame coach Dan Shula worked out pretty well for him. Patrick Mahomes dropped to the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid instead of going to, say, the Chicago Bears. And some more examples.
Sanders is one of the more unique prospects we've seen in many years, but it's worth pointing out that what Cowherd says about him can be said ... for just about every player who has ever been on a draft board. Yes, a more advantageous situation with better leadership is more beneficial in the end than going a few picks earlier. It's something that seems plainly obvious. And perhaps it was more obvious before the deluge of almost around-the-clock coverage and scuttlebutt.
We'll soon know where Sanders learns. If it's second or third overall, that's great. If it's 21st or 29th, that could be even better.