Colin Cowherd Wonders Whether Josh Allen Has Evolved Into the Perfect QB
Josh Allen completed one pass that had more than 10 air yards in the Bills' victory over the Dolphins on Thursday night. It was far from his greatest performance, even if he did rack up three touchdowns and once again play turnover-free football. Yet the praise he's getting after the somewhat restrained showing matches anything the morning after any of the times he's smashed NFL records.
On Get Up Mike Greenberg demanded to know who has ever played quarterback better. Colin Cowherd raised the stakes a few hours later by questioning if such a player should even be a thing.
"2025 Josh Allen shouldn't exist," Cowherd said. "You should not be that gifted, that fast, that talented, jump over linebackers. Yet he never throws interceptions."
Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and appears well on his way to making a convincing case to repeat. At this point the only question he must answer is how he can finally get to, and potentially win a Super Bowl. Because there's enough of a track record to suggest he's solved the one weakness in his game—which was a recklessness with the football.
And there will be many months between now and the next chance he has to alter his postseason narrative. There are so many Fridays, Mondays and Tuesdays to for pundits to try to contextualize what we're even seeing out there. And whether it should exist.