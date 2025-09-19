Josh Allen’s Perfectly O.K. Game vs. Dolphins Inspires Wild Claim From Mike Greenberg
Josh Allen and the Bills beat the Dolphins 31–21 on Thursday Night Football. While a visor-laden Allen did provide fans with a couple highlights, he and Tua Tagovailoa did not exactly have a shootout that will be memorialized with an NFL Films special anytime soon.
In fact, the numbers say it was historically MEH.
Having said that, Allen won the most recent stand-alone game and there are debate shows that need content fuel. So it should come as no surprise that someone would say something extreme about Allen this morning after he threw for 213 yards against a now 0–3 team with one of the worst statistical defenses in the league this season.
That person was Mike Greenberg who said that no one has ever played quarterback as well as Josh Allen.
"I'm mad at myself that we spent nine minutes and 17 seconds and I didn't say this yet," said Greenberg. "I've been watching this sport 50 years. I'm just fan. I'm just a reporter. Whatever the case is. No one has ever played that position better than Josh Allen plays it. He's not the greatest player ever. You tell me who played the position better than he plays it.
Bart Scott, who immediately recoiled upon realizing what Greenberg was saying threw out Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert as two quarterbacks who are currently cooking, but Greenberg was undeterred.
"I'm not saying he's better than them," he continued. "I'm saying you can't be better than Josh Allen is. Josh Allen does everything. His command of what he's doing in the game right now is ridiculous. He just hasn't won anything. If he had won anything we'd be talking about him with literally the best quarterbacks that ever played."
Allen is really good. He's the reigning MVP. He does it all and looks good doing it. Do we really need someone to go on ESPN today to argue he's basically the best ever after a Week 3 win against a team with a coach on the hot seat that has already had a players-only meeting this season?
Without a doubt.