Colorado OC Has Simple Message to NFL Teams About Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur oversaw Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as they each recorded successful seasons in 2024, with Hunter becoming a Heisman Trophy winner and Sanders winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.
Shurmer, who previously worked as an NFL head coach for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and has been at least the co-offensive coordinator in Colorado since Sanders and Hunter arrived in 2023, clearly sees both Sanders and Hunter projecting to the next level. He has given NFL teams a simple answer about who to take in the draft this April: If their team needs a quarterback, take Shedeur Sanders. If they don't need a quarterback, pick Travis Hunter.
“I've talk to all 32 teams, and some of them multiple times," Shurmur told reporters. "... They've been out here a bunch of times doing the research on Shedeur for the right reasons. I've told them all this and I really believe it having worked with him at this level, and knowing how he's gonna project at the next level. If you need a quarterback, draft Shedeur, If you don’t need a quarterback, take Travis. As my daughter would say, 'it's not that deep.'"
Though both players are viewed highly, there is a good chance they will not be the first two picks off the board. Miami's Cam Ward has emerged as the top quarterback in the draft to many, and could even go as high as No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans. Sanders and Hunter could certainly be top-10 if not top-five picks, but there are also other strong prospects that teams could choose instead.