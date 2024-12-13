Colston Loveland, Top TE Prospect and Michigan Offensive Stalwart, Enters NFL Draft
After three successful years with Michigan, tight end Colston Loveland is off to the professional ranks.
Loveland formally announced that he would be entering the NFL draft in a Friday afternoon Instagram post. The Washington-born, Idaho-raised tight end is widely expected to be one of the first tight ends off the board come April.
"As I embark on this next chapter of my career, I will forever carry a part of this university with me and continue to represent Michigan with pride," Loveland wrote. "Go Blue!"
Following a 2022 season where he caught 16 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, Loveland broke out in 2023. He registered a career-high 649 yards on 45 catches for four touchdowns, helping the Wolverines win the national title.
Injuries limited Loveland a bit in 2024, but he did catch seven passes for a career-high 112 yards in Michigan's 38–17 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 2.
His versatility beyond the box score, however, should make whichever team takes him in April very happy.