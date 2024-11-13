Colts' Anthony Richardson Explained How Two Weeks of Benching Changed Him
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been on the bench for two weeks now—a short time in the grand scheme of an NFL season, but a long time for a young quarterback still learning the professional ropes.
Now, Richardson is back, having been renamed Indianapolis's starter Wednesday by coach Shane Steichen. Shortly after news broke that he would return to the starting role Sunday against the New York Jets, the 22-year-old shared with reporters what he learned sitting behind veteran Joe Flacco.
"It just showed I'm willing to be a pro. I'm willing to sacrifice anything that I need to do for the team," Richardson said. "I feel like these past two weeks have definitely opened my eyes and allowed me to have the opportunity to do that, and take a deeper dive and look into myself and see what I'm made of."
Richardson has had a rough 2024, throwing four touchdowns against seven interceptions in six starts. However, Flacco fared little better replacing him, giving the Florida product a month and a half to show what he's capable of given the chance.
"I'm thankful for these past two weeks and I'm low-key glad to have it," Richardson said.