Colts Reinstate Anthony Richardson as Starting Quarterback For Remainder of 2024
After a loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Indianapolis Colts are making yet another quarterback change.
The Colts plan to start quarterback Anthony Richardson rather than Joe Flacco Sunday against the New York Jets and for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Richardson, 22, has not played since Indianapolis's 23–20 loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 27. He completed 10 of his 32 passes in that game, and was benched afterward in favor of Flacco.
Flacco has struggled mightily in the Colts' last two games, throwing two touchdowns against four interceptions in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Bills. The 39-year-old was the AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 for the Cleveland Browns.
Despite its struggles, Indianapolis remains firmly in the playoff mix—one game behind the Denver Broncos for the AFC's final wild-card spot.
Whether Richardson—who has four touchdowns and seven interceptions to his name in six starts this season—can steady the ship will go a long way toward shaping his future in the Hoosier State.