Colts GM Admits Big Mistake Organization Made With Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts went all-in on Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL draft, using the No. 4 pick on the Florida product whose potential was only matched by his inexperience.
On paper, Richardson was an obvious candidate to sit and learn behind a veteran. He played in 24 games across three seasons for the Gators, but started just 13—12 of which came in his third and final season. He had solid production for a young college quarterback, throwing for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 654 rushing yards and nine scores, but his selection was far more about his rocket arm and mobility with a 6' 4", 240-pound frame.
Instead of giving him time to develop, the Colts named their rookie as starting quarterback that August. He flashed his prodigious potential, but was held to just four games due to a concussion and later an AC joint sprain that ultimately required shoulder surgery and ended his season prematurely. Richardson was disappointing in 2024, completing just 47.7% of his throws with more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (eight). He was in and out of the QB1 spot, jostling with veteran Joe Flacco. Indianapolis ultimately signed former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones to compete with Richardson this offseason.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard knows his future is tied to Richardson, as is so often the case for a GM who takes a quarterback with a top draft pick. Speaking to The Athletic's Zak Keefer as Richardson once again competes for the QB job, Ballard admits that he wishes he had resisted pressure—including from late owner Jim Irsay—to insert the former Florida star into the lineup right away:
"Ballard wishes he’d resisted the urge to hand Richardson the job right away, a move late owner Jim Irsay pushed for at the time. What the young quarterback needed was the chance to acclimate to the NFL, to learn the job, to watch a veteran’s daily habits and build his own. 'He just doesn’t know yet,' Ballard told The Athletic recently. “He didn’t have enough experience, both from a play standpoint but also a professional standpoint of how to get ready.”
So far in 2025, it isn't clear which direction Indianapolis will choose to begin the season. Neither quarterback has asserted himself through the start of training camp, per reports, a potentially rough sign of things to come.
Ballard is keeping the faith with Richardson, though, saying that he still believes in the now-23-year-old's long term potential, saying, "eventually Anthony’s going to be who we think he can be." Of course, he also admits that he doesn't have much of a choice, given how their fates are tied.
“Do you have the courage to stay the path when things aren’t going right and believe that we’re gonna come out of this thing on the other end in a good way?” the GM added. “If it doesn’t work, it might get my ass fired, but I’m willing to live with that because it’s the right thing to do.”