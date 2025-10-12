SI

Colts CB Suffers Concussion After Brutal Collision During Pregame Warmups

This looked like it hurt.

Charvarius Ward is missing Week 6 after suffering a bizarre injury in pregame warmups.

The Colts' cornerback was getting loose before the team's game against the Cardinals when he collided with a teammate and suffered a concussion. Fox has released a video of that moment, which is below.

That is a serious collision, and it's not surprising Ward suffered some ill effects from it. The other player involved is tight end Drew Ogletree, who was in the middle of his own warmups.

Mekhi Blackmon, who had a pick-six against the Raiders in Week 5, is next up at cornerback on the Colts' depth chart.

Indianapolis signed Ward to a three-year, $54 million deal this offseason, hoping he'd be a lockdown cornerback for them after he spent the last three seasons with the 49ers. So far this season, he has lived up to that deal, as Pro Football Focus has given him an overall grade of 83.4, which ranks third out of 169 NFL cornerbacks who qualify.

If Ward misses any time, it would be a huge hole for the Colts to fill on defense. All because of a completely avoidable freak injury.

