Colts' DeForest Buckner Made Ohio State-Alum Teammate Pay Off Bet in Comical Fashion
DeForest Buckner returned to practice on Wednesday. The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle has been on injured reserve since he suffered a back injury during the team's Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans. The three-time Pro Bowler had six tackles and 1.5 sacks in the season-opener before he got hurt.
Now he has three weeks to be activated and what incredible timing. Not only have the Colts won four out of their last five games, but his Oregon Ducks are undefeated thanks to a nail-biting win against the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago.
Which is why it makes perfect sense that Buckner would show up with the Oregon Duck today. Though you may be surprised by who was wearing the costume.
"See, this specific duck is a bad duck," Buckner explained. "You see he was a long life Ohio State Buckeye fan. And you know, with a lot of training and a lot of beating into him he became Oregon's biggest supporter. Sco Ducks!"
At that point he pulled the head off to reveal that Tyquan Lewis, who was drafted by the Colts out of Ohio State in 2018, was the poor soul wearing the mascot costume.
The assembled media members, who were probably expecting nothing more than a press conference with Shane Steichen, were delighted by the entire skit.