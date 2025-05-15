Colts Delete Schedule Release Video Over ‘Insensitive’ Shot at Tyreek Hill
The NFL’s annual schedule release has become the creative Super Bowl for teams' social media departments. Clever unveils and expertly produced videos are used to showcase where all 272 games will be played—while also adding an entertaining element in an attempt to go viral.
Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts have found themselves in quite a pickle with their 2025 reveal. In a Minecraft-themed video posted to their social channels on Wednesday night, the team depicted Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill being arrested by the Coast Guard while announcing that Miami is their Week 1 opponent. The Colts have since deleted the video and released the following statement:
"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."
The Los Angeles Chargers also used Minecraft as inspiration for their video, which was considered to be among the best across the league, though theymade it clear within the first few frames that they received permission from Microsoft.