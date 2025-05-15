RANKED: The 10 Best (and Most Chaotic) NFL Schedule Release Videos of 2025
The 2025 NFL schedule was released in full on Wednesday night, marking yet another formality that the American Football Economy has somehow found a way to turn into a marquee event.
While it’s easy to be cynical about the glorification and monetization of what is essentially an Excel spreadsheet, one of the delightful consequences of turning the NFL schedule release into a spectacle is the investment teams have made in producing delightful and chaotic videos to make their announcements.
In recent years, teams across the league have gone to great lengths to turn their schedule reveals into #content that the #people can #engagewith, and they have quickly become one of the biggest productions that an NFL team’s social media squad puts together all year.
This year, plenty of teams brought their A-game to the schedule release party. Below we break down our top 10 for the 2025 season, but first, some honorable mentions.
Video games were a big inspiration for teams this year. While the Chargers were the only team to take the idea into our top 10, shoutouts are deserved for the Atlanta Falcons’ tribute to Mario Kart, the San Francisco 49ers’ send up of Oregon Trail, and the Washington Commanders’ take on Roller Coaster Tycoon.
The Buffalo Bills built their schedule release video with the power of AI—Allen Iverson, while the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles let their trophy do the talking. The Jaguars’ recreation of a viral meme from this year, and the Texans’ recreation of the Super Bowl ad that turned into one of the first viral memes of the new era of advertising also both delighted audiences.
With those acknowledgements out of the way, lets get to the top 10.
10. Las Vegas Raiders: This Is Schedule Release
The Raiders paid tribute to the iconic and comedic ads for SportsCenter. The Raiders nailed both the comedy and the visual language of the original ads in a way that was instantly recognizable.
The format allowed for players, coaches, and team alumni to all get involved with their own comedic vignettes. A little long, but worth the squeeze. Kudos to the team that pulled it off.
9. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jacobs Dreams a Dream
Many of the best schedule release videos lean towards absurdism, and the Packers's 2025 effort fits the bill, taking fans into the REM sleep cycle of running back Josh Jacobs as he flickers through the subconscious reality of his dreams.
When it comes to making linear sense, this video is not necessarily interested, and that is for the best. It is a big swing, and it ends with a cameo from Lil Wayne. What more could you want?
8. Baltimore Ravens: Severance
Fans of Severance will undoubtedly get a kick out of this one, but even without an in-depth knowledge of the show, the joke lands. Fantastic production value here, and every player/actor is 100% committed to their role.
The schedule is mysterious and important.
7. New York Giants: Real Football Fans of the NFL
https://x.com/Giants/status/1922804122987921466
The Giants built their schedule release video like a Saturday Night Live sketch meant to give each cast member a shot at their best impression. The premise is simple: the Giants schedule, but each opposing team as a person making their over-the-top introduction on a Bravo show.
Especially solid burns landed on the 49ers, Packers and Patriots.
6. Tennessee Titans: Ask Your Doctor About Schedule-rizi
The Titans faced a tough task in finding a follow-up their hit schedule release video from 2023, which featured tourists on Broadway trying (and failing) to guess the names of NFL teams based on their logo. With genuinely funny off-the-cuff responses and some perfect sound editing, the clip was so good they ran it back in 2024.
This year, the Titans switched things up, going the scripted route, promoting their schedule release as an ad you might see during a late-night episode of SportsCenter that is meant to treat the disease of “football season withdrawal.” It’s another video that gives some SNL vibes, this one reminiscent of the “Couplabeers” sketch from earlier this year.
5. Minnesota Vikings: Permanent Ink
The Vikings gave fans tattoos of the team’s 2025 opposition, many of the caricatures coming with a fun Vikings spin. A good reminder that there are plenty of ways to land on a clever schedule release video.
4. Seattle Seahawks: Action Figures
This tribute to the commercials of our childhood absolutely nailed the tone and had me ready to make four easy payments of $29.99.
Who doesn’t love playing with action figures?
3. Denver Broncos: Kiddie Rodeo
Okay, so I don’t really know how else to say this but the Denver Broncos decided to announce their schedule with the help of a bunch of sheep that were tossing child cowboys off of their backs while a voiceover roasted said children.
Did we mention that these schedule release videos can sometimes get absurd?
2. Arizona Cardinals: 18 Bars
The Arizona Cardinals produced a whole song and music video starring linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. aka Rocketship rattling through reference points for every game on the team’s 2025 schedule. This is ambitious and extremely well-produced, and almost undoubtedly the first NFL schedule release to debut via Spotify.
1. Los Angeles Chargers: Minecraft
The undisputed kings of NFL schedule release season, the Los Angeles Chargers, retained their crown, channeling Minecraft to take fans on a tour through their 2025 season that was so filled with Easter eggs thatThe Ringer will have a podcast about it by the end of the week.
Highlights include: the ghost of Saquon Barkley haunting the Giants, Liam Coen saying “Duuuuval” to a pack of jaguars, and a QR code meant to trap Raiders fans in a cycle of despair.
No one is the business is doing it like this folks.