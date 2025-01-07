Colts Fire DC Gus Bradley After Missing Playoffs for Fourth Straight Year
The Indianapolis Colts made a big change to their coaching staff on Monday, one day after the conclusion of their 2024 season.
The Colts announced Monday evening that the team was set to part ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, putting an end to his tenure with the franchise after three seasons. Bradley had been in the role since 2022, having initially made the move to Indianapolis following a one-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts. He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward," said head coach Shane Steichen in a statement.
The Colts failed to make the playoffs in any of Bradley's three seasons with the team and haven't been to the postseason since 2020. In 2024, their defense surrendered the ninth most points per game (25.1) and fourth most yards per game (361.2) in the league.
Bradley is a longtime coach in the NFL, having previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders and Colts. He was also the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-16.
Owner Jim Irsay announced on Sunday that Steichen and GM Chris Ballard were set to return in 2025. Part of their tasks for the offseason now figure to include locking down a replacement for Bradley.