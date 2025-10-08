Colts Add LB Germaine Pratt After His Raiders Release
To beef up one of the league's top scoring defenses, the Colts are reportedly adding a short-lived free agent.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt is joining Indianapolis on a one-year contract, according to a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Raiders cut Pratt, 29, on Monday, with coach Pete Carroll saying the team elected to move "in a different direction."
Pratt played the first six years of his career with the Bengals, who he helped win the AFC title in 2021. He racked up 616 total tackles with Cincinnati, a category in which he ranks 26th among active players.
The NC State product joins a Colts team that ranks third in the league in scoring defense (albeit 14th in total defense). Indianapolis defeated the Dolphins 33–8 in its opener and Las Vegas 40–8 on Sunday.
As noted by Rapoport, ex-Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is now running the show in the Hoosier State.