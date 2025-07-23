Colts GM Had Surprising Take on How 2025 Season Impacts Anthony Richardson's Future
The Indianapolis Colts remain hopeful that Anthony Richardson can unlock his potential and become a quality starting quarterback in the NFL. Entering his third season, Richardson has shown glimpses of greatness, while also being mistake prone.
Year three will be an important one for Richardson, especially considering the Colts brought Daniel Jones in to compete for the starting role. But even if Richardson struggles again in 2025, it doesn't seem as if GM Chris Ballard will be too concerned as he continues to preach patience with the 23-year-old.
"Do you think people regret Baker Mayfield's timeline? Sam Darnold's timeline?" asked Ballard.
"Sometimes you've gotta have a little a patience with a guy and let them grow through things... If you think, 'Hey, he's on the right trajectory,' why are you going to flush him just because people on the outside think you should flush him? I don't agree with that. I think we need to give Anthony every chance to be the best he can be, and I think he can be really good. But things have got to come together."
Whether Richardson even enters the season as the starting quarterback still isn't certain, and Indianapolis hasn't hesitated to send him to the bench in times of struggle in the past.
He's played just 15 games in his first two seasons, including 11 appearances in 2024 when he completed just 47.7% of his passes for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His arm strength and dual threat abilities are impossible to ignore, but there's a lot that needs to be polished in his game. Ballard made clear he's willing to be patient with Richardson, even if he continues to struggle in 2025.