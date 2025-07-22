Four QB Battles to Watch in NFL Training Camp
NFL training camp is set to get underway this week, and as usual, much of the intrigue for some teams will be surrounding the quarterback position.
There will be a handful of teams with players competing to win the starting job for their team in 2025, and those quarterback competitions will be firmly under the microscope by fans and coaches alike throughout the remainder of the offseason.
While some quarterback rooms are already decided heading into camp, there are some that remain up for grabs. We'll take a look at the four NFL teams who will have QBs competing for their jobs this summer.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones
For every jaw-dropping, breathtaking play that Anthony Richardson has made for the Colts in his NFL career, there have been about three or four plays that were substandard. His potential is there for everyone to see, but his struggles with consistency and inability to remain healthy and on the field have plagued him early in his career.
In 2024, he didn't do himself any favors towards cementing himself as Indy's QB of the future, and now he finds himself embroiled in a quarterback competition with Daniel Jones. Richardson's shoddy completion percentage and struggles with turnovers will need to be addressed, and although he's a more dynamic player than Jones, he's also far less proven, and has some glaring on-field concerns that simply can't be overlooked. Even if Richardson does win the job, he'll be on a mighty short leash.
Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco vs. Kenny Pickett vs. Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders
It's truly a four-horse race in Cleveland for the starting job, and not one of the quarterbacks was with the team in 2024. The Browns traded for Pickett and then signed Flacco before proceeding to stun the league by drafting both Gabriel and Sanders in the third and fifth round, respectively.
As of now, any one of those quarterbacks could be named the starter in 2025, and the team will likely be hoping that one of them will solidify himself as the starter above the rest. It's an unusual situation to be in—its not often that a team has four quarterbacks at camp, all of whom have the potential to win the starting job and all of whom boast their own individual strengths. This one will be fascinating to see unfold.
New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler
Derek Carr's retirement leaves the Saints entering the 2025 season with a lack of experience under center. As it stands, the two quarterbacks competing for the starting job are rookie Tyler Shough and second-year QB Spencer Rattler. Shough seemingly has the upperhand heading into camp, as the team surprised many by selecting him with the No. 40 pick of the draft.
Rattler hasn't shown too much in his career thus far, although he's only made six starts. It'll be up to him to prove he's a better candidate for the starting role than Shough, and coaches will be monitoring the competition closely as the season inches closer.
New York Giants: Russell Wilson vs. Jameis Winston vs. Jaxson Dart
This one may be less of a competition, though it's still worth some discussion given the crowded nature of New York's quarterbacks room.
Head coach Brian Daboll has remained adamant that Russell Wilson will start in 2025. But perhaps some strong showings in camp from Jameis Winston, who has plenty of experience in both starting and backup roles, and Jaxson Dart, who the team selected in the first round, could open the race up a bit. Not to mention, Tommy DeVito is also still in the mix to make the roster.
It seems as if Wilson is destined to open the season as the QB1, but that doesn't mean Winston and Dart won't be doing everything in their power to sway Daboll's hand. With three talented arms going at it, it could be an entertaining training camp for the Giants.