Colts HC Non-Committal on Anthony Richardson's Potential Role in Offense
The latest chapter in Anthony Richardson's brief but highly eventful NFL career finds him on the sidelines as a backup to Colts starter Daniel Jones. The organization could still bear the fruits of using the No. 4 pick on the physically gifted singlecaller and he remains a single play away from carrying their playoff hopes on his broad shoulders.
After the depth chart became clear, it was natural to speculate that the Colts could use Richardson's large frame and tough running in short-yardage packages to give the offense a different look. Head coach Shane Steichen was asked about the potential and chose to keep his cards hidden.
"We'll see," Steichen said. "I want to make sure he crushes his new role, takes it in stride and does a hell of a job there."
Good luck, future Colts opponents. There's no way to know if Richardson will be lining up under center when one or two yards are needed. Better gameplan against it just in case.
Richardson has rushed for 635 yards in 15 games during his tenure and found the end zone 10 times. So it seems like he could be an asset. And what better way to get him some confidence than setting him up for success, even if it's on the ground?
We'll see.