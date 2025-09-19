Colts Legend Reggie Wayne Says Rookie Tyler Warren Already Reminds Him of Old Teammate
The Indianapolis Colts are extremely excited about the potential of rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who they selected in the first round of the 2025 draft out of Penn State.
Warren was heralded as one of the top tight ends in his class, and he's proven as much early on into his career. After two games in the NFL, Warren is already drawing major praise from coaches within the organization, including some who built their own legacy on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Reggie Wayne, who dominated in Indianapolis throughout his career before joining the coaching staff as a wide receiver's coach, likened Warren to one of his standout teammates from his playing days. Wayne told reporters Thursday that the arrival of Warren gave him flashbacks to ex-Colts tight end Dallas Clark.
"It kind of somewhat reminds me of when I was playing. It was me and [Marvin Harrison Sr.] on the outside," Wayne explained, via James Boyd of The Athletic. "And then all of a sudden we draft a first-round TE, [Dallas Clark]. … It made us a better offense."
That's some lofty praise for Warren. Clark played 11 seasons in the NFL, including nine for the Colts and was a first-team All-Pro selectee in 2009. Throughout his career, he caught 53 touchdown passes and had 505 receptions. The Colts front office would be delighted if Warren can have that type of career, and Wayne is certainly a believer in the 23-year-old.