Colts Lose Kicker Spencer Shrader to Season-Ending Injury
Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is out for the remainder of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Sunday's 40-6 win over the Raiders.
Shrader was injured in the second quarter of the contest after Las Vegas safety Tristin McCollum collided with him while he was kicking an extra point. Shrader walked off with the training staff after falling to the ground following the collision.
This is a big loss for Indianapolis, as Shrader is one of the top kickers in the league. He has made a league-best 13 field goals so far this season, tied with Titans' Joey Slye.
"I'm just disappointed for him," Steichen said in a press release. "He was having a hell of a season, so we'll be with him to support him through this time.
"It's going to be very difficult to replace a guy like that. When you do have a great kicker, [it] definitely eases your mind ... He was lights out for us."
The Colts plan to host tryouts as early as Tuesday to find Shrader's replacement. Indianapolis faces the Cardinals on Sunday.