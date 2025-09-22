Colts Make NFL History on Offense During Shocking 3-0 Start
The Colts joined some lofty company after beating the rival Titans, 41–20, on Sunday.
Indianapolis finally punted on Sunday for the first time all season. Early in the second quarter, the Daniel Jones-led offense authored a three-and-out, and Rigoberto Sanchez trotted out onto the field to punt for the first time in 2025. He unleashed a 46-yarder that was fair caught at the Titans' 9-yard line.
That was the Colts' only punt of the game, again, the team's only punt of the season.
Indianapolis is now 3-0 and tied a pretty great team with their lack of punting. In the Super Bowl era, only the 2025 Colts and the Tom Brady-led 2007 Patriots have started 3-0 while punting five or fewer times. As I recall, that New England team was pretty good.
Chris Hanson was the Patriots' punter in 2007, and he punted four times in the team's first three games. So the Colts have easily surpassed what New England did to open that season. In case you need a history lesson, that Patriots team authored an undefeated regular season but lost to the New York Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.
Are the Colts a contender? Well, a 3-0 start is nothing to sneeze at despite the relative weakness of the competition. They have beaten Miami, Denver, and Tennessee, but the Dolphins are a mess, the Broncos have a struggling Bo Nix under center, and the Titans are one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Colts travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 4. It will be a solid measuring stick.