Colts Mascot Wastes Golden Opportunity to Hit Roger Goodell With a Pie

Stephen Douglas

Colts mascot Blue shows Roger Goodell a pie.
The holidays are here and so is pie season. On Sunday morning the Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, had a pie on the sideline ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions. And it wasn't just any pie. It was one of those pies that looks like it's mostly whipped cream.

The kind of pie a clown would hit someone in the face with.

So everyone watching the mascot pregame was probably pretty excited to see Blue tap NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the shoulder while holding the pie. It was the perfect opportunity to do what some fans, players and even owners might consider incredibly satisfying and smash him in the face with a pie.

Instead, he chickened out.

Look, this is not an opporutnity that will present itself often. If you're a mascot with a pie, you've got to take advantage. This decision may haunt Blue for the rest of his life.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

