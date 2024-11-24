Colts Mascot Wastes Golden Opportunity to Hit Roger Goodell With a Pie
The holidays are here and so is pie season. On Sunday morning the Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, had a pie on the sideline ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions. And it wasn't just any pie. It was one of those pies that looks like it's mostly whipped cream.
The kind of pie a clown would hit someone in the face with.
So everyone watching the mascot pregame was probably pretty excited to see Blue tap NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the shoulder while holding the pie. It was the perfect opportunity to do what some fans, players and even owners might consider incredibly satisfying and smash him in the face with a pie.
Instead, he chickened out.
Look, this is not an opporutnity that will present itself often. If you're a mascot with a pie, you've got to take advantage. This decision may haunt Blue for the rest of his life.