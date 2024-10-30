Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Says He Learned Anthony Richardson News From Social Media
If you looked only at the Indianapolis Colts' record, you would assume the team is in solid shape. They're only a half-game back of the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC's final wild-card playoff spot, after all.
Looks can be deceiving, however. The Colts are reeling from a 23–20 loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday that saw quarterback Anthony Richardson attempt 32 passes and complete just 10. Coach Shane Steichen reacted to the performance by benching Richardson in favor of quarterback Joe Flacco—and implied that the move would not be temporary.
Did Steichen clue his team in on the move by addressing them directly? According to Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., he did not.
Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Pittman learned of the move from social media.
Pittman is the Colts' second-leading receiver, and has been one of their most consistent offensive contributors for much of his five-year tenure.
If he doesn't know you're making a quarterback change, that doesn't bode well for the rest of the team—which is set to meet the powerful Minnesota Vikings Sunday.