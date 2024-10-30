Shane Steichen Gave Brutally Honest Quote About Anthony Richardson's Future With Colts
Significant change unfolded in Indianapolis this week as the Colts made the decision to bench sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco. It's a controversial decision that has split the NFL community. Flacco gives this roster a marginally better chance to win each week, but the Colts have acknowledged they drafted Richardson fourth in the 2023 NFL draft with the understanding that he needed a lot of time to develop. Within that context it's an odd decision and one that makes everybody wonder if Richardson is long for the franchise.
Head coach Shane Steichen met with media on Wednesday to discuss the decision for the first time since it was made public. While he insisted several times that the Colts are not giving up on Richardson, he gave a brutally honest quote when asked if Richardson would ever make it back into the starting lineup.
"That would be great. We’ll see."
Not exactly a resounding vote of confidence, even on the heels of several statements supporting the young quarterback's place in the organization.
This is a messy situation and one that seems far from over. The Colts will play the Minnesota Vikings with Flacco at the helm on Sunday.