Colts Agree to Massive, Nine-Figure Contract Extension With LT Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann is getting paid ahead of the 2025 season.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, Raimann and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed.
Raimann was drafted by the Colts out of Central Michigan in the third round (No. 77) of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Indianapolis, where he’s appeared in 45 games and made 40 starts since his debut. He’s now set to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.
For 2025, Raimann will be tasked with manning the blindside for whoever ultimately wins the team's quarterback competition—er, problem—between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Indy will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.