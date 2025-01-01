SI

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Reveals Severity of Back Spasms

It doesn't sound very good for the young quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson didn't shy away from the severity of his back injury.
Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of the team's Week 17 loss to the New York Giants with back spasms. Upon announcing the injury, the Colts said that Richardson was dealing with "soreness" that was precluding him from playing.

But when Richardson addressed the media on New Year's Day, the injury to his back sounded much worse. The quarterback told reporters that his spasms were so bad that he couldn't even stand up, and an MRI revealed "a disc thing" that "might be chronic," according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

Richardson added that he is not expecting to have surgery and that back issues are something that he's dealt with since the eighth grade.

It certainly doesn't sound like Richardson will be playing in the team's season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but regardless of whether he plays or not, his health improving will be paramount to the franchise's outlook in 2025 and beyond.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

