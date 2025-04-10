Colts Release Kicker Matt Gay After Two Seasons
The Indianapolis Colts released kicker Matt Gay on Thursday after he spent the past two seasons with the team.
This decision came as a shocking move to the NFL world as Gay still has two years left on his monumental four-year, $22.5 million contract. When he signed the deal back in 2023, he became the highest-paid kicker at the time. He now ranks fourth on the list.
During the 2024 season, Gay made 31-of-37 field goal attempts for 83.8%. The only six field goals he missed were from 50-59 yards, which could have played a part in the Colts' decision. He did make all 33 extra point attempts for the Colts.
Gay started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but only played there one season and produced his career lowest numbers by making just 77.1% of field goals and missing five extra point attempts. He then spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. He played the last two seasons with the Colts.
Across six seasons in his career, Gay has made 165-of-193 field goal attempts for an overall 85.5% completion rate. He's made 206-of-214 extra point attempts.