Colts Training Camp Takeaways: Anthony Richardson Is Making Strides
WESTFIELD, Ind.—This was the steamiest day of camp for me thus far, by a good margin, with the Colts spending 90 sweltering minutes on their summer fields at the massive Grand Park complex north of town. Here’s what we got from there …
• Anthony Richardson’s progress has been pretty significant on the mental side—which is what you’d hope for, given the steep learning curve he faced coming from Florida last year. In particular, the coaches have looked for him to make strides in communication and command at the line, and they’ve been creative in drilling that home by having longer walkthroughs in the early evenings with lots of snaps baked in. It’s accelerated where Richardson is in his development, for sure, and one area where it’s really showing in his ability to make checks at the line. He needs to stay healthy, of course, but there’s plenty of reason to be excited about where the fourth pick in the 2023 draft is in how he’s taking ownership of the offense.
• Another reason would be where the team is at receiver. They know what they’ve got with Michael Pittman Jr. Slot Josh Downs has had a great summer—he’s always going to be a small-ish receiver, but he’s gotten bigger and stronger, and his football aptitude is off the charts. And then there’s the other outside spot where second-round pick Adonai Mitchell is pushing Alec Pierce for playing time. Mitchell’s got height, size, and speed, and playing for Steve Sarkisian last year has really shown up in his readiness for the NFL. Even behind them, Ashton Dulin’s been steady, and fifth-rounder Anthony Gould has flashed, making for a better, deeper group than the Colts have had in years.
• Left tackle Bernhard Raimann may never be Trent Williams, but he’s really come along and become a very solid starter at the position, which solves what’s been a problem for the team since Anthony Castonzo retired after the 2020 season. As such, the line’s probably as solid as they’ve had it here for a while. The Colts feel better about their depth, with last year’s fourth-round pick, Blake Freeland, making a jump, and this year’s third-rounder, Matt Goncalvez, showing potential.
• On the subject of rookies, Laiatu Latu has been what the Colts saw on tape—the most natural pass-rusher in the draft, and relentless getting after the quarterback. Rookies can struggle sometimes to close on the passer, but Latu’s got a chance, and the injury to Samson Ebukam might create more opportunity. It also helps that the defensive line, with DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye and camp surprise Taven Bryan, should be pretty good across the board.
• So as you can tell, the Colts feel really good about where they are, and the shot they have to catch Houston in the AFC South. There are questions, of course. How the young corners come along is one. Another is who’ll be playing opposite Julian Blackmon at safety. Nick Cross, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II are battling for the assignment, and I wouldn’t rule out a run at a vet like free agent Justin Simmons, depending on how that competition goes. Also, depth behind Jonathan Taylor at tailback is a bit murky. Trey Sermon’s had a nice camp, but there are questions beyond that, which makes that another area where the Colts could add a piece or two before the season starts.