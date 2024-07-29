Colts Lose One of Top Defenders to Season-Ending Injury
The Indianapolis Colts have lost one of the biggest parts of their record-setting pass rush.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Colts starting defensive end Samson Ebukam will miss the upcoming 2024 season with an Achilles injury.
Ebukam was injured early in Sunday's training camp practice, as he fell to the ground during the team's first 11-on-11 rep, clearly in pain as trainers tended to his lower leg before being carted away from the field. Following practice, head coach Shane Steichen described it as a calf injury.
Ebukam had a career-best season in his debut campaign with the Colts in 2023, putting up personal single-season bests in tackles (57), tackles for loss (10), sacks (9.5), QB hits (17), and forced fumbles (3). His sack total was the best among individuals on a Colts defense that set an Indianapolis-era record of 51 sacks.
The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Colts last offseason after four years with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-20) and two with the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22). In 113 games (starts), he has 38 tackles for loss, 33.0 sacks, 69 QB hits, and 11 forced fumbles.
The plan now for the Colts will likely be to speed up their plan for rookie first-round pick Laiatu Latu, whom they selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as the first defensive player off the board. Along with Latu, expect to see more of Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis.
