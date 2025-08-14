SI

Colts Coach Gives Latest Update on QB Race Between Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones

Indianapolis has yet to name their QB1 for the 2025 season.

The Colts still have not named a starting quarterback between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.
The Colts once again have a starting quarterback competition ongoing this offseason, this time between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

Richardson appeared to be the clear winner, especially after he was given the starting job for Indianapolis' first preseason game last Thursday vs. the Ravens. However, Richardson left the game early after dislocating his pinky, giving Jones the opportunity to step in. Since the game, Richardson has returned to practice and seems to be doing well.

So, where does this leave the Colts' quarterback competition? Coach Shane Steichen still seems to be undecided about who he gives the QB1 title.

"I think it all matters, it all counts," Steichen said on Wednesday. "Every rep matters. Every walkthrough matters. Every meeting matters. It all matters. So, everything's being evaluated."

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter expanded a bit on Steichen's comments, but he also sounds undecided regarding the starting quarterback.

"These guys are both good players that have played good football in this league, and we expected them to come out and compete really, really hard," Cooter said, via ESPN. "We expected competition to bring out the best in both of them, and that's what we're seeing."

Jones will be starting in the team's second preseason game vs. the Packers on Saturday.

