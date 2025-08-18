SI

Colts Sign Former All-Pro Defensive Back

Stephen Douglas

Xavien Howard has signed with the Colts.
The Indianapolis Colts have added a former All-Pro defensive back with just a couple weeks remaining until the start of the regular season. Xavien Howard, the former Miami Dolphins cornerback, has signed a contract with the Colts.

The deal could be worth up to $5 million according to Tom Pelissero. The move was first announced in social media post by Howard's agent.

The Dolphins took Howard in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Baylor. He played his first eight years in Miami where he made four Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second-team in 2018. He has twice led the NFL in interceptions, including 10 when he finished third in defensive player of the year voting in '20.

The Dolphins cut Howard after the 2023 season for salary cap reasons and he went unsigned in 2024. Howard was looking for the "right opportunity" last year and did not find it, reportedly turning down an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals last November.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

