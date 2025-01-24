Commanders, 76ers Owner Admits He's in for Really Awkward Philly Visit for NFC Championship
Josh Harris is no stranger to conflict in the sports world. The billionaire investor entered major sports ownership in 2011, buying the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Two years later, he added an NHL team to his portfolio, with the New Jersey Devils. It was in 2023 that he made his biggest splash, however, spending a record $6.05 billion to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder.
His portfolio places him in a very interesting place with his various fan bases. Philadelphia is a four-sport city famous for diehard fans of its teams, and the NHL's Flyers are nearby division rivals of the Devils. The relationship between Harris's Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles takes drives the awkwardness to a new level, however, as the NFC East franchises are fierce, longtime rivals.
The upstart Commanders travel to Philly for Sunday's NFC championship, and Harris knows well what it will be like for his newest team.
“Look, I think it’s going to be hard. Philly fans are passionate about their team,” Harris told The Athletic. “For me, or anyone else, playing in Philly in the NFC Championship Game and seeing their passion for their team, is tremendous. They make it hard on the opposing teams, and they make it hard on everyone. Yes, I have an extra special place in that.
If the 76ers were experiencing another strong season and in contention to make a run at the NBA Finals run, Harris might not be in such a precarious position. That is far from the case, however. The Sixers have fallen off a cliff, and are currently 15–27 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Star center Joel Embiid has played in just 13 games as he battles through injury. After seven consecutive playoff trips, all of which ended without a trip to the conference finals, Philly's title window looks to be closing fast.
Philadelphia fans probably don't need extra motivation to "unleash" on the Commanders, but Harris's role in overseeing Washington's impressive rise while his NBA team crashes towards the bottom of the league doesn't help.
Harris swears that his allegiances to both teams remain clear, even with that awkward rivalry divide existing. He cited his upbringing in Washington, D.C. and college years at Penn, during which he became attached to the 1983 NBA championship team.
“It’s exactly the same, for me — Washington football and Philly basketball. I know a lot of people have had different experiences than me, and maybe they’ve grown up with all the teams in Philly," Harris said. "But … the honest answer is, I’m truly passionate about both teams. When we show up on Sunday, I’m going to be doing everything I can do to hopefully have us do what we have to do, and win. At the same time, it doesn’t mean I can’t show up and do the same thing for the 76ers that week. That’s just the way I feel, genuinely. But I do understand why, for some people in Philly, they might not understand that, because they’ve had different life experiences than me. But I work just as hard for the Sixers in basketball as I do for Washington in football.”