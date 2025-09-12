Commanders' Austin Ekeler Carted Off Field After Achilles Injury
Commanders running back Austin Ekeler exited Washington's game against the Packers Thursday after sustaining an Achilles injury.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ekeler left the field in a cart. The 30-year-old Western State product finished a frustrating evening with 17 yards on eight carries.
Ekeler is in his second year with the Commanders; he played in 12 games for the team in 2024. Last year, he ran for 367 yards and four touchdowns, although a productive year as a kick returner landed him on the AP's second All-Pro team.
The running back remains best known for his tenure with the Chargers, for whom he played from 2017 to '23. He topped 1,000 scrimmage yards on four different occasions for Los Angeles, and ranks third on the franchise's all-time rushing leaderboard on behind LaDainian Tomlinson and Paul Lowe.
Washington is scheduled to return home and play the Raiders next, on Sept. 21.