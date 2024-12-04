Commanders' Austin Ekeler Details Scary Symptoms After Pair of Recent Concussions
Despite all the steps the NFL has taken to mitigate football's inherent risks over the years, concussions remain an unavoidable—and frightening—part of life on the gridiron.
Take the example of Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, who detailed his pair of 2024 concussions in eyebrow-raising fashion Tuesday on WJFK-FM in Manassas, Va.
Ekeler—who the Commanders put on the injured reserve Saturday—said via Ben Standig of The Athletic that he experienced memory loss after being injured during Washington's 34–26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 24.
"Ekeler doesn't remember walking off the field or anything until getting into the ambulance going to the hospital," Standig wrote on social media. "The veteran [running back] said he had similar memory loss after Week 3 concussion at [the Cincinnati Bengals]."
That concussion cost Ekeler his team's 42–14 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 29. Per Standig, he is still dealing with the aftereffects of the most recent concussion.
Ekeler, 29, has run for 355 yards and four touchdowns this season.