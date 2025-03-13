Commanders Bring Back WR Who Caught Jayden Daniels's Epic Hail Mary
In 2024, Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown joined the ranks of athletes primarily known for one play—but it was a heck of a play to be known for.
On Oct. 27, Brown reeled in a 52-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels at the final horn to give the Commanders an 18–15 win over the Chicago Bears. The play, widely considered the best of the NFL season, helped legitimize an up-and-coming Washington team.
Now, Brown appears set for a 2025 return, signing a one-year contract worth $4.5 million per a Thursday afternoon report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
Brown caught 35 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown in 2024, his third straight serviceable season after a rocky start to his career. He has started 29 games since 2022 after starting five in his first four seasons.
In seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Commanders, Brown has 150 receptions for 2,000 yards and six touchdowns to his name.