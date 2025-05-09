Commanders Bring in Sean Taylor's Younger Brother for Tryout
On Friday afternoon, the Washington Commanders paid tribute to a franchise great with a simple announcement.
Former Rice safety Gabe Taylor will try out for the Commanders in their rookie camp, the team said Friday. Taylor is the younger brother of Sean Taylor, the late former Miami Hurricanes and Washington defensive back.
"After receiving multiple offers, this decision is especially meaningful because growing up, Gabe dreamed of playing for this team," his agency wrote on social media after the announcement. "Now he has the chance to make his mark, forge his own path, compete for a roster spot, and honor the memory of Sean."
Gabe played five years for the Owls, piling up 239 tackles and 10 interceptions while helping his program transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
Sean—still a beloved figure by Washington-area sports fans—was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American after picking off 10 passes for the Hurricanes in 2003. With Washington, he made two Pro Bowls, including a posthumous selection after his murder at the age of 24 in November 2007.