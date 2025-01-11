Commanders vs. Buccaneers Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for NFL Wild Card Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
The Buccaneers won the NFC South at 10–7 as the only team to finish above .500 in the division. As a result, they'll host the 12–5 Commanders, one of the surprise teams of the 2025 season, who finished two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.
For interested fans in the Tampa area, there's still time to score tickets to one of this weekend's biggest games.
Here's how much it costs for a ticket to get into Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Cheapest Tickets for Buccaneers vs. Commanders
Fans looking for a bargain camp jump on a pair of cheap tickets in section 330, row X (upper deck, midfield), which cost just $71.40 each including fees on Ticketmaster's verified resale marketplace.
Other tickets on the secondary market are more expensive. Vivid Seats has tickets in section 329 marked at $71 before fees. The price increases to more than $99 per ticket with fees added. StubHub's prices start at $75, but run above $111 per ticket with fees.
Vivid Seats has the cheapest middle tier option at $164.17 per ticket with fees in section 227. StubHub has the cheapest tickets in the lower bowl, with section 125 tickets priced at $220 each with fees.
Most Expensive Tickets for Chargers vs. Texans
For those who are looking for more expensive seats, Ticketmaster's top-priced options are priced at $1,190 each in sections 110 and 111 though other seats in that section are priced at a more reasonable $415.
StubHub has suite tickets available, ranging from $1,141 to $2,593 for Sunday night's game. Some of these tickets include perks like unlimited food and drink, VIP club access and in-seat wait service.
Sunday night's game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.