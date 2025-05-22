SI

Commanders Coach Ended College Commencement Speech With Best Four-Word Message

Dan Quinn nailed the ending of this speech.

Liam McKeone

Dan Quinn led the Commanders to a resurgent year in 2024
Dan Quinn led the Commanders to a resurgent year in 2024 / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 season was a great one for Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. Hired over last offseason to usher the franchise into a new era alongside No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, Quinn helped inject a new sense of energy and purpose into the downtrodden organization. The result? A remarkable 12-5 season filled with amazing moments, capped off with the team's first NFC championship game appearance since 1991.

Quinn and the Commanders hope to build off the huge year and follow it up with another in 2025. Before really getting to work on that, Quinn was invited to be the commencement speaker at Salisbury University; he played on the defensive line there while in college.

True to football guy form, Quinn capped off his commencement speech with an epic five-word, NSFW message to all the students: "Let it f---ing rip."

What a sign-off. And what a cool moment for the head coach.

