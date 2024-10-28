Bears' Radio Call of Jayden Daniels's Stunning Hail Mary Was So Perfectly Sad
The Chicago Bears thought they had won a big road game in Washington on Sunday after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left. But then moments later, disaster struck in absolutely stunning fashion when Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels fired a 65-yard Hail Mary that ended up being caught in the end zone by Noah Brown, giving the home team an 18-15 win.
While the crowd at Northwest Stadium went wild, the reactions from the Bears' radio booth was a lot different. Play-by-play man Jeff Joniak sounded stunned when the catch was made and then called it the "gut-punch of all gut-punches" as Washington celebrated.
Check this out:
That last line was too good: "Four plays, 76 yards in 25 stinking seconds. Unreal."
Washington's radio call was obviously a lot more happy:
What a finish.