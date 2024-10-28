SI

Bears' Radio Call of Jayden Daniels's Stunning Hail Mary Was So Perfectly Sad

Andy Nesbitt

The Bears lost to the Commanders in stunning fashion.
The Bears lost to the Commanders in stunning fashion. / @CBS
In this story:

The Chicago Bears thought they had won a big road game in Washington on Sunday after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left. But then moments later, disaster struck in absolutely stunning fashion when Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels fired a 65-yard Hail Mary that ended up being caught in the end zone by Noah Brown, giving the home team an 18-15 win.

While the crowd at Northwest Stadium went wild, the reactions from the Bears' radio booth was a lot different. Play-by-play man Jeff Joniak sounded stunned when the catch was made and then called it the "gut-punch of all gut-punches" as Washington celebrated.

Check this out:

That last line was too good: "Four plays, 76 yards in 25 stinking seconds. Unreal."

Washington's radio call was obviously a lot more happy:

What a finish.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL