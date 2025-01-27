Commanders' Dan Quinn Shares His Message to Team After NFC Title Loss vs. Eagles
Despite their best efforts, the Washington Commanders were unable to upset the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's NFC championship. What was once looking like it might be an evenly-matched contest ended in a lopsided 55-23 victory for the Birds, and a huge disappointment for the title-hungry Commanders.
As such, Dan Quinn had his work cut out for him after the game—what do you tell a disappointed roster, whose looking to you to get them through this moment? The head coach shared all in a postgame interview with FOX Sports.
"First thing, Tom, these are hard moments [in a] competitor's life," Quinn told reporter Tom Rinaldi. "The second thing that I said to 'em was savor this time with their teammates. They've created something together, this brotherhood that's second to none. Not every locker room's the same year to year. So I wanted to make sure they took a few minutes to know what they have created here."
"And hopefully that's the type of style and energy that we want to play for years to come. It's a fantastic group. I've had an absolute blast coaching these guys, man They're some real competitors."
Quinn then proceeded to give Philly its flowers for the win, before highlighting Washington's weaknesses during the contest.
"Let's give the credit to Philadelphia tonight. NFC championship here at their spot. We played good complementary ball for seven weeks and we didn't do that today."
Watch that full answer here.
Coming into the season, the Commanders couldn't have been bigger underdogs, with a rookie under center and a new coach at the helm. But they managed to prove everyone wrong by making it as far as they did—and that's a pretty good outcome too, NFC title or not.